Picture of the day: WomenVenture 2016

Wednesday was Women’s Day at AirVenture. An annual tradition for more than nine years now is a gathering of women in the main plaza, now known as Boeing Centennial Plaza, for a group photo. This year’s photo was taken by Erin Brueggen.

Now in its ninth successful year, WomenVenture activities were expanded this year to a week-long event, but Wednesday was declared Women’s Day.

The day began with a sold-out Women in Aviation International Connect breakfast, attended by more than 400 people.

Later that morning, Alaska Airlines arrived transporting 100 Alaska Airline employees to take part in WomenVenture. The aircraft was used as the background for the annual WomenVenture Group photo.

The group then reformed, joining hundreds of more women, in front of the airplane positioned in Boeing Centennial Plaza, for the largest ever WomenVenture annual group photo. The women, most wearing their WomenVenture T-shirts, filled Boeing Centennial Plaza for this annual event. The WASP had their usual place of honor near the front. The WomenVenture crowd was estimated to be 1,000 strong.

A WomenVenture Power Lunch was next on the day’s agenda where women had time to meet and greet and network with one another.

As an added attraction for WomenVenture, Wednesday’s airshow opened with Thea Tippin singing the National Anthem and airshow performances by Vicky Benzing, Patty Wagstaff, and Teresa Stokes.