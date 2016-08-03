Cessna Denali vs. Pilatus PC-12

It’s hardly fair to compare a mock-up — the Cessna Denali — to a plane you could buy and fly today — the Pilatus PC-12 NG (assuming you had a cool $4.6 million).
But Cessna does have experience bringing aircraft to market. Especially in the larger categories.
So, how does the Denali compare to the PC-12 NG? Pretty close actually…
|AIRCRAFT
|Denali
|PC-12 NG
|Length
|48 ft 9 in
|47 ft 3 in
|Height
|15 ft 2 in
|14 ft
|Wingspan
|54 ft 3 in
|53 ft 4 in
|CABIN
|Height
|58 inches
|58 inches
|Width
|63 inches
|60 inches
|Length
|16 ft 9 in
|16 ft 11 in
|WEIGHT
|Full Fuel Payload
|1,100 lbs
|1,009 lbs
|PERFORMANCE
|Max Cruise Speed
|285 ktas
|285 ktas
|Max Range
|1,600 nm
|1,845 nm
|Takeoff Distance
|2,950 ft
|2,600 ft
|Max Operating Altitude
|31,000 ft
|30,000 ft
|POWER
|Engine
|GE Turboprop
|P&WC PT6A-67P
|Horsepower
|1,240 SHP
|1,200 SHP
|PRICE
|$4.8 million
|$4.6 million
Of course, Cessna’s data “is preliminary and subject to change.”
No doubt many will be keep a close eye on Denali’s development. First flight is scheduled for 2018.
If you don’t want to wait, the PC-12 NG is an option you can fly today.
