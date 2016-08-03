Cessna Denali vs. Pilatus PC-12

It’s hardly fair to compare a mock-up — the Cessna Denali — to a plane you could buy and fly today — the Pilatus PC-12 NG (assuming you had a cool $4.6 million).

But Cessna does have experience bringing aircraft to market. Especially in the larger categories.

So, how does the Denali compare to the PC-12 NG? Pretty close actually…

Of course, Cessna’s data “is preliminary and subject to change.”

No doubt many will be keep a close eye on Denali’s development. First flight is scheduled for 2018.

If you don’t want to wait, the PC-12 NG is an option you can fly today.