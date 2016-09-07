Lancair Evolution vs. Piper M350

One you build, the other you buy. Both have a long lineage. The Evolution is designed atop three-and-a-half decades of Lancair’s homebuilding experience. Piper’s M350 is a direct descendent of the original Malibu of the early 1980s.
Both are pressurized. Both are fast. While many pilots prefer the flexibility and customization of a homebuilt, others prefer the consistency of a production aircraft.
At first glance, a 210-pound heavier max takeoff weight and a 320-pound lighter empty weight don’t seem like much on the Evolution’s 4,550-pound airframe, but they sure add up when it comes to useful load and payload.
On the other side of the equation, I’m not sure I have the stamina to take on building an Evolution, even with help.
|AIRCRAFT
|Lancair Evolution
|Piper M350
|Length
|30 ft
|28.11 ft
|Height
|10 ft
|11.4 ft
|Wingspan
|37 ft
|43 ft
|WEIGHT
|Max Takeoff Weight
|4,550 lbs
|4,340 lbs
|Empty Weight
|2,730 lbs
|3,050 lbs
|Useful Load
|1,820 lbs
|1,308 lbs
|Usable Fuel
|168 gal
|120 gal
|Max Payload – Full Fuel
|800 lbs
|588 lbs
|PERFORMANCE
|Max Cruise Speed
|242 ktas
|213 ktas
|POWERPLANT
|Engine
|Lyc. YTEO-540 iE2
|Lyc. TIO-540-AE2A
|Horsepower
|350
|350
|PRICE
|$895,000
|$1,150,000
I know it’s not really a fair comparison — experimental vs. production — but both have pros and cons. What say you?
