General Aviation News

Lancair Evolution vs. Piper M350

by

One you build, the other you buy. Both have a long lineage. The Evolution is designed atop three-and-a-half decades of Lancair’s homebuilding experience. Piper’s M350 is a direct descendent of the original Malibu of the early 1980s.

Both are pressurized. Both are fast. While many pilots prefer the flexibility and customization of a homebuilt, others prefer the consistency of a production aircraft.

At first glance, a 210-pound heavier max takeoff weight and a 320-pound lighter empty weight don’t seem like much on the Evolution’s 4,550-pound airframe, but they sure add up when it comes to useful load and payload.

On the other side of the equation, I’m not sure I have the stamina to take on building an Evolution, even with help.

Lancair Evolution vs Piper M350

AIRCRAFT Lancair Evolution Piper M350
Length  30 ft 28.11 ft
Height  10 ft 11.4 ft
Wingspan  37 ft 43 ft
WEIGHT
Max Takeoff Weight  4,550 lbs 4,340 lbs
Empty Weight  2,730 lbs 3,050 lbs
Useful Load  1,820 lbs 1,308 lbs
Usable Fuel  168 gal 120 gal
Max Payload – Full Fuel  800 lbs 588 lbs
PERFORMANCE
Max Cruise Speed 242 ktas 213 ktas
POWERPLANT
Engine Lyc. YTEO-540 iE2 Lyc. TIO-540-AE2A
Horsepower 350 350
PRICE $895,000 $1,150,000

I know it’s not really a fair comparison — experimental vs. production — but both have pros and cons. What say you?

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

Comments

  1. The evo does not need years to build and can be buildt inside 8 months if you use professional builders to help and there are lots of articles to prove this statement.

    The 350 v evo argument is not a fair comparison. The 350 is a six seat and the evo a 4 seat. Different market places. Do you need 4 up full fuel and bags plus a lot of range and speed then the evo wins hands down. If you want 6 seats not full fuel and not much baggage then the 350 is your baby.

    Reply

  2. Silly to compare a homebuilt to a certified airplane. Any pilot with the skills and the money can fly a certified plane, and you can do it as fast as you can write the check. On the other hand a homebuilt such as the EVO requires years of construction time, a whole new set of skills, and a whole different mindset.

    Having said all that, the EVO seems to be a much better performer if you don’t need more than 4 seats. But the high-performance experimentals are renowned for high accident rates, handling issues and decreased safety in the engine-out scenario due to higher stall speeds and higher wing loadings. I would be surprised if these issues are not present in this comparison.

    Reply

    • The only evo that can do that is the piston powered version. Do you really want to fly a piston single across the pacific?

      Reply

    • Hey Ed; Open up a chain of franchise lemon-aid stands? Employ young entrepreneurs – you’ll be a HERO in the neighborhood – just take 7/8% of their gross – and in no-time, (5 years?) you’ll have the DOWN payment for either bird!!!

      Reply

  5. There is one other element to consider in the comparison: the price.
    Price of Evo is an estimated price of completion, not a guarantee. Piper’s price, on the other hand, is a guaranteed price for the specific trim level.

    Just to demonstrate the difference in type of price, please take a look at an Evo currently up for sale on Lancair’s own website: http://evolutionaircraft.com/certified-resale-inventory/2013-lancair-evolution/
    The asking price is over $1.4Mil.

    Reply

    • The one for sale on the web site is also a Turbine No Comparison in indicated airspeed or more importantly, ground speed at altitude.

      Reply

  6. The Evo gas version is a heck of deal considering the turbo prop version is double the price for an extra 60 kts or so. You pay a premium to insure it if you can insure it at all given it is a beast and Experimental. You do get to put in any avionics you want – like a Garmin touch suite or any combination with other great gear. But it seats ‘barely’ four (the slant of the roof makes a tight fit indeed).

    The Piper M350 is meant to be an Evo chaser but head to head you are paying a LOT more for the extra two seats and it being factory made and warrantied.

    In the end the Evo is more plane for less money.

    Reply

  7. Since the M350 refers to both the former Malibu and Matrix, I am going to assume you are comparing the Evo to the former Malibu, even though you said Matrix. The unpressurized Matrix is more of a competitor with the out-of-production Saratoga.

    Although at first glance comparing experimentals with production aircraft seems strange, owner-assisted build options make this pretty straightforward.

    If I had the nickels, I would take the Evo.

    Reply

    • Piper says: The Piper M350 is the only current production pressurized piston-engine aircraft available today. It leads the piston pack with an impressive 213 ktas cruising speed, as well as the ability to cruise up to 25,000 ft in pressurized comfort.

      Reply

