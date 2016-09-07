Lancair Evolution vs. Piper M350

One you build, the other you buy. Both have a long lineage. The Evolution is designed atop three-and-a-half decades of Lancair’s homebuilding experience. Piper’s M350 is a direct descendent of the original Malibu of the early 1980s.

Both are pressurized. Both are fast. While many pilots prefer the flexibility and customization of a homebuilt, others prefer the consistency of a production aircraft.

At first glance, a 210-pound heavier max takeoff weight and a 320-pound lighter empty weight don’t seem like much on the Evolution’s 4,550-pound airframe, but they sure add up when it comes to useful load and payload.

On the other side of the equation, I’m not sure I have the stamina to take on building an Evolution, even with help.

I know it’s not really a fair comparison — experimental vs. production — but both have pros and cons. What say you?