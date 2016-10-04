Picture of the day: On approach

William McCauley sent in this photo, noting: “Twin Otters on final approach at Plattsmouth Municipal Airport (KPMV) in Nebraska.”
Marvin says
Truly a bush plane
Brian K says
Cool. Twin Twin Otters.
Howard Hollinger says
