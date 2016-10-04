Quantcast

General Aviation News

Picture of the day: On approach

by 3 Comments

William McCauley sent in this photo, noting: “Twin Otters on final approach at Plattsmouth Municipal Airport (KPMV) in Nebraska.”

2013-redemption-043

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  3. Just speculation here, but as a kid in the fifties, I heard stories of a Savoia-Marchetti S.55 (or similar type) being sunk into the bottom of Roosevelt Lake. Sort of like the Lost Dutchman gold mine and all that stuff. Amazing country. My research digs up nothing about this. If anyone has any information about this, I would like to know, and follow-up. Just curious. Thanks, Hardtimes Earl.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *