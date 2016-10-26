182 pilot loses control while trying to avoid crop duster

The pilot reported that he made three radio calls stating his intentions to land near Orange, Texas. When the Cessna 182 was about 25 to 50 feet above the runway, the pilot saw an agricultural airplane making a non-standard, low circling approach to land on the opposing runway.

The Cessna pilot added full power and initiated a shallow, right climbing turn to go around to avoid the other airplane. He then banked left to avoid obstacles parked on the ramp and subsequently lost control, and the airplane hit terrain.

The agricultural pilot stated that he was not in the traffic pattern at the time of the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause as the pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control during a go-around to avoid another airplane that was making a nonstandard approach to the opposing runway. Contributing to the accident was the other pilot’s use of a nonstandard approach while landing on the opposing runway.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA012

This October 2014 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.