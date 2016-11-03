Sporty’s introduces GoCheck Preflight Multi-Tool

Now available from Sporty’s is the GoCheck Preflight Multi-tool, which includes a fuel tester with strainer, a stall horn tester, dipstick wiper, red/white flashlight, Phillips/flathead screwdriver, and a checklist reminder card.

“With space at a premium in most flight bags, this little tool tackles several preflight chores,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “This tool combines six functions in one device.”

Fuel Tester with Strainer: The slide-off fuel tester has ample capacity and features an integrated strainer to filter the fuel when pouring back into the tank. The fuel tester includes a belt clip for easy storing.

Stall Horn Tester: Place the soft end of the multi-tool on the stall-warning hole and pull the fuel tester portion off the GoCheck. This creates the low pressure needed to check the horn.

Dipstick Wiper: Check the oil and clean off the dipstick with this wiper. Works with both round and flat dipsticks. Four white LEDs are placed to illuminate the wiper during night ops.

Red/White Flashlight: The integrated flashlight in GoCheck was designed for pilots. Press the button once for red light illumination, providing just the right amount of light for in the cockpit. Hold down the button for white light activation.

Phillips/Flathead Screwdriver: The screwdriver heads slide into the bottom of the Multi-tool and are held in place by a magnet. The screwdrivers are illuminated by the white LEDs.

Checklist Reminder Card: Jot down preflight reminders on this card and never, for example, forget to remove the pitot tube cover again.

Measuring 6 inches long, the GoCheck Preflight Multi-Tool [#5662A] is available for $39.95.