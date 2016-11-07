Fuel exhaustion brings down C177

According to the pilot, while enroute on a cross country flight the Cessna 177’s engine began to “sputter” before experiencing a total loss of power.

The pilot declared an emergency and performed a forced landing on a dirt road near Landrum, S.C., resulting in substantial damage to the engine firewall.

The pilot reported that his fuel calculation requirements for the flight were incorrect, and as a result of his miscalculation, the airplane ran out of fuel.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the pilot’s improper preflight planning, which resulted in a loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA048

This November 2014 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.