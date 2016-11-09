Dear FAA: Tell me why…

The November/December 2016 issue of FAA Safety Briefing focuses on many of the questions the FAA commonly receives from the public, as well as how to interact more effectively with the agency.

Areas of discussion include aviation rulemaking, airman rules and regulations, and pilot resources.

Feature articles include:

Out for Comments – Why Does it Take So Long To Process a Rule? (p 10),

Who’s In Charge? – Logging Pilot in Command Time (p 14),

Breaking Bad – What to Do When You See Someone Doing Something Wrong (p 18)

In this issue’s Jumpseat department (p 1), Flight Standards Service’s Director John Duncan discusses some upcoming changes to Flight Standards that will provide a more function-based structure for the organization, while Aeromedical Advisory (p 5) explores questions about third-class medical changes.

In the Nuts. Bolts, and Electrons department (p 31), you’ll find answers to any questions you might have about Airworthiness Directives, while Angle of Attack (p 33) provides information on how to more easily navigate the wealth of information available to airmen on FAA.gov.