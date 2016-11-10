New Mexico Airstrip Network takes off

Quantcast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) joined representatives of federal and state agencies, aviation groups, and landowners at the U.S. Forest Service Regional Headquarters in Albuquerque on Nov. 10, 2016, to sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) creating the New Mexico Airstrip Network (NMAN).

The groups will collaborate to preserve, promote, and enhance New Mexico’s growing inventory of recreational airstrips and related airports.

A New Mexico pilot enjoys the beautiful scenery at the Mystic Bluffs airstrip. (Photo by Joyce Woods)

The RAF was represented by President John McKenna, Director Rol Murrow, and RAF State Liaison Larry Filener, who also chairs the New Mexico Pilots Association Backcountry Committee.

“This MOU culminates more than four years of work and is the most significant event that has ever happened concerning backcountry and recreational flying in New Mexico,” Filener noted.

The NMAN began through a team effort involving the Aviation Division of the New Mexico Department of Transportation, New Mexico Pilots Association, and the RAF.

Families love seeing planes land in their rural New Mexico communities. (Photo by Joyce Woods)

State Aviation Director Steve Summers said, “NMAN hopes to replicate the collaboration achieved in Idaho which advanced aviation and produced positive economic impact for rural communities throughout the state.”

New Mexico has a wide range of public and private airstrips, offering excellent recreational opportunities. However, the state has never fully capitalized on these aviation assets for providing access to hunting, fishing, outfitting, hiking, and camping.

“New Mexico offers unparalleled scenic and backcountry options combined with a moderate climate and an average of 280 days of sunshine per year,” said Murrow, who owns an airstrip in the northern part of the state.

Murrow Field

Murrow Field. (Photo courtesy Rol Murrow)

Initial efforts will include identifying and maintaining existing airstrips, followed by the development of a plan to add new airstrips to the inventory.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation to implement the NMAN action plan.

“MOUs create an understanding of how we can work together and share responsibilities and resources to achieve common goals,” said U.S. Forest Service Southwest Region Recreational Director Francisco Valenzuela.

“The RAF is proud of all the organizations, their staffs and volunteers who made this possible,” said McKenna. “The future of recreational flying in New Mexico will certainly be brighter as a result of this partnership. What is learned here can be applied across the nation.”

Comments

  1. Dear Larry, Rol and Joyce,

    I just picked up this article …. and even though I ma no longer in New Mexico, I am very pleased to hear of the success in achieving this endeavor.

    I know many of you worked passionately towards seeing this come to fruition …. and it’s now reality!

    Congrats to “all” and I look forward to utilizing the network one day soon.

    Respectfully,

    Bill McMillan
    Former President of the NMAAA-NM Aviation Aerospace Association

    Reply

    • Bill,

      Thanks so much for your comments. You should also be proud of the foundation you laid for the New Mexico Aviation Aerospace Association, which has done so much to promote general aviation in the state!

      Reply

  2. This is really exciting! This kind of legitimization of the backcountry flying community needed to be firmed up. I hope we can do the same in California as well!

    Reply

    • Anthony, get in touch with the RAF at http://www.theraf.org! We have two California State Liaisons and a wonderful tem of volunteers who are working on airstrip issues in California. For instance the RAF has a MOU with the National Park Service to maintain and support the two airstrips in Death Valley, and is actively working on other airstrips. You can be part of the team!

      Reply

        • Hi Jon,

          I see you are in New Mexico so to help with the NMAN project I suggest you contact our project coordinator Joyce Woods at niner3echo@flylonecone.com and see what she suggests. She is also the VP of the New Mexico Pilots Association and a leader of the EAA chapter in your area.

          I know we will need some volunteers to help us on various projects, including improving airstrips especially on public lands.

          For those in other states who want to help there, I suggest they contact RAF HQ through the website http://www.theraf.org and see if they can make some suggestions.

          Cheers,

          Rol Murrow, RAF Director and Member, NMAN steering committee

          Reply

          • Hi Rol
            I was surprised that I was not invited to participate in the discussions leading to the formation of the NMANPA, especially since Mystic Bluffs is well known for facilitating fly ins.. Since the State held owners of PVT airstrip harmless in the event of accidents on their airstrips I have opened mine to visitors as you know. However, I am reluctant to have Mystic Bluffs listed/known as a quasi public facility. Further, is my concern with the hazard that frequent, unpublished, LL military flights presents. Try as I have I have not succeeded in curtailing their activity. I have many questions and would appreciate receiving the entire Agreement.
            By the way, lets get a date set for August’s fly in. Its much anticipated by all of the locals.
            Cindy

            Reply

            • Hi Cindy,

              Actually the NMAN team started with just a few heads of organizations from the NM Aviation Division, NMPA, and RAF. then the steering committee consisted of delegates from other agencies and organizations such as USFS, BLM, NM Airport Managers Association, NM Tourism, NM Council of Outfitters and Guides.

              We have tried to keep everyone informed by regular emails to the NMPA list – I hope you monitor it!

              I consider it wonderful that you have been so generous allowing NMPA to hold the annual Mystic Bluffs fly-in on your strip! Thank you!

              Perry Null is the NMPA rep who has organized it each year so perhaps you could give him a call to see what he proposes for 2017.

              I also provide my airstrip for NMPA/RAF fly-ins and like you enjoy having folks there for a visit.

              Let’s plan on a chat via email or on the phone and I can see how you might wish to be involved in the NMAN initiative! I am at rmurrow@theraf.org.

              Cheers! – Rol

              Reply

