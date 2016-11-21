Student’s second solo goes awry

Quantcast

According to the student pilot, he was performing his second solo flight, and he reported a total flying time of 45 hours. As the Cessna 172 became airborne during the initial takeoff, it “…violently veered 90° to the left.”

He immediately applied right rudder and reduced the throttle to idle.

The airplane landed on the left side of the runway in Sarasota, Florida, and it departed the runway surface, into the grass. It then crossed the intersecting runway. As the airplane approached a taxiway, the pilot brought it to a full stop.

An FAA inspector reported that the excursion resulted in a buckling of the engine firewall.

The student pilot did not report any mechanical problems with the airplane at the time of the accident.

A review of local wind conditions at the airport did not reveal evidence of gusts.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the student pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control during the initial climb, resulting in a runway excursion and substantial damage to the engine firewall. The student pilot’s lack of overall flying experience was a factor.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA056

This November 2014 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

  1. Anyone with 45 hours only on a second solo should do some serious soul searching. Seems to me that this person isn’t pilot material. This person may eventually pass a flight check, but as a Pilot or as an Airplane Driver? Many decades ago I tried talking one ham fisted / no pilot ability student out of learning how to fly. He went to another CFI at a different airport who soloed him off two weeks later. That student literally crashed on his first solo. Some people just don’t have any ability to develop a “feel” for the plane. Those are the ones I refer to as Airplane Drivers.

    • I did that soul searching. And I persevered through various life issues that got in the way of me getting a PPL. So I passed the first check ride at something over 100 hours. And then passed the IR check ride first time. Passed the Commercial written first try.

      Checked out in C77R, Cherokee-6 300, and now a Lance.

      I guess I’m not cut out to be a pilot by your standards. You are also one of those CFIs I’ve learned to avoid.

  2. Ok, I had to come to this student’s rescue.

    A C77R I flew did nearly the same to me (Cardinal RG).

    Landed center of the runway, and as I lost rudder authority, it decided to turn left. Full right rudder had ZERO effect. Right brake to nearly lock of the wheel got me turned back toward center and finally stopped.

    Seems there was a problem with the connection from the right rudder peddles to the nose gear. It happened between Vr on take off and nose wheel touching runway on landing.

    I’ve seen the same happen to a C152. The nose gear “bungy” cord had a weak spot.

    I’m not a mechanic, but I’m told the design is the same for C150-182 linkages.

    So, I too, question the NTSB report as given.

  3. The only response I have is to question even more and trust even less the NTSB. See: “Sully”, motion picture.

    • The NTSB – as portrayed in that movie is a fiction. It bears no relation to the transcripts of the real investigation. Eastwood introduced it to create tension in the movie. The real Sullenburger was so embarrassed by it that he insisted the real names of NTSB staff were not used. Unlike the rest of the movie where real names for roles are used.

  4. Guys, I see it differently. While 45 hours is a lot of accumulated time before a second solo (maybe his or his instructor’s judgment was a factor), the student displayed the instincts and knowledge to get the bird slowed and pointed in the right direction for an appropriate full stop. While some students’ reach exceeds their grasp, as an instructor I’d rather see this outcome than that of a weinie roast. And I’ve never experienced a violent 90-degree turn to the left from either p-factor or ‘slipstream'(?).

  5. Once again, I think we have lowered our standards as instructors and teachers just to get the almighty dollar.

    • Right on Peter, when I had 45 hours I was checked out in my Champ 7AC, a J-3, a 7ECA and a C150 (needed a radio). I may have been mislead by my instructors. Or, maybe this student was instructed (loosely) by an output of a pilot factory as so many are nowadays. I had better rethink my errors so this doesn’t happen to me.

