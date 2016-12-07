Pictures of the day: The right decision

Erik Brouwer from the Netherlands sent in this series of photos of Dutchman Wilco van der Knijff’s 1980 Piper Turbo Arrow. When the pilot bought the plane, it “needed TLC badly,” so he “had it restored and refitted,” according to Brouwer.

“Everything in this plane is new — interior, paint, instrument panel, prop and engine. Even the pilot, as Wilco had been flying for only two years before making the right decision to become a plane owner.”