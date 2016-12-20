Continental relocates avionics unit

Continental Motors Group is relocating its Southern Avionics and Interiors to the H. L. Sonny Callahan airport (KCQF) in Fairhope, Alabama, from its current location at the Mobile Downtown Airport (KBFM).

Founded more than 30 years ago, Southern Avionics and Interiors provides avionics installations and repairs, instrument panel fabrication and interior design and refurbishment.

It will move to Fairhope, a few minutes away from its original location, where Continental Motors Services has its main base of operations for piston engine and GA aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.

Continental Motors Services Fairhope (KCQF) facility includes three maintenance hangars and its recently refurbished 25,000 square foot MRO facility.

“Our vision when we acquired the assets of Southern Avionics two years ago was to establish a one stop shop covering all of the needs of the general aviation pilot/owner, engine overhaul and repair; aircraft maintenance; avionics sales, repair, and installations; and interior upgrades,” said Bill Stromberg, Vice President MRO, Continental Motors Group. “Continental Motors Services and Southern Avionics were already working closely together. With the move of Southern Avionics to Fairhope, our vision becomes a reality. The ability to work multiple maintenance activities in parallel by having all work done at a single location will reduce both customer cost and downtime.”

All the capabilities and personnel from Southern Avionics and Interiors will move to Fairhope’s premises located on an active 6,600 foot runway with instrument approaches, he added.