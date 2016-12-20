Ready to fly with Grandpa

Sylvia Brown sent in these photos of her grandson, Asa Flowers, as he was getting ready for his first flight with his grandpa, Asa “Bud” Brown, in his Swift.
Gary Lanthrum says
That little guy makes the Swift cockpit look much bigger than it actually is!
