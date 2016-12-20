Red Bull Air Races to launch in Abu Dhabi

The first race Red Bull Air Race in 2017 will be a celebration of milestones: The 10th season of competition, the 10th consecutive opener in Abu Dhabi, and the diamond 75th race for the title.

As a first-time world champion from Germany begins the campaign to defend his crown title, the Red Bull Air Race World Championship will celebrate a trio of landmarks above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf in Abu Dhabi, Feb. 10-11, 2017.

The full Red Bull Air Race calendar announcement will follow in January.

Matthias Dolderer will be the man everyone wants to beat in Abu Dhabi. The German soared into the 2016 season with a podium finish in the Emirates and never looked back, clinching his first World Championship at the seventh stop on the calendar – the first pilot ever to secure the title before the season finale.

However, after two consecutive years of being the runner-up on the overall podium, Australia’s Matt Hall will be looking to make history of his own in 2017, and in all 13 top teams from five continents will be out to dethrone Dolderer.

“It’s thrilling to launch our 10th season with this milestone 75th race, and I can’t image a better setting than Abu Dhabi, a city renowned for its appreciation of top-level motorsport that has warmly welcomed us for a decade now,” said Erich Wolf, general manager of Red Bull Air Race. “After Dolderer’s dominance in 2016, every team wants to put its stamp on this season from the outset, and the strategic and technical preparations have been intense. Even for the knowledgeable fans in the Emirates, this race is sure to be special.”

Tickets for the opening race of the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championship season in Abu Dhabi are on sale now.