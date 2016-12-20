Video: Low altitude maneuvering

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a video on maneuvering aircraft at low altitude. Margins of Safety: Low Altitude Maneuvering is the fourth and final ASI video in a series looking at maneuvering.

“Maneuvering an aircraft at low altitude is something pilots do on every flight,” said ASI Senior Vice President George Perry. “While it’s not much different than maneuvering at altitude, there are a number of unique factors to consider which we address in the video.”

Margins of Safety: Low Altitude Maneuvering was made possible by the Tom Davis Fund.