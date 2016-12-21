A RedStar formation flight

Photographer Karyn King submitted this photo, which is also featured in the Dec. 22, 2016, print issue of General Aviation News, which focuses on The Year in Pictures. She explains what we are seeing: “The RedStar Pilots Tiger Squadron, flight of nine, in mass formation with Vipers T-34s. The Tiger Squadron is a formation display team of the Red Star Pilots.”

“James Bu was my pilot,” she continued. “His aircraft is Nanchang CJ6A. Gil Lipaz was lead for the Tigers. Also had a Yak 18T, Yak 52TW and two Yak 50s.”