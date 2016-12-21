Continental joins STEM initiative

MOBILE, Alabama — Continental Motors Group has joined the Mobile Airport Authority Foundation and member companies of the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley Field to contribute to a STEM initiative that will sponsor 36 students to attend the National Flight Academy’s six-day Deployment program on June 4, 2017.

The National Flight Academy’s adventure begins on a landlocked, virtual aircraft carrier, AMBITION (CVT-11). Students live aboard for six days surrounded by flight simulators and virtual reality missions that ignite imagination and encourage learning.

The students join other candidates from around the country in cruises of up to 126 individuals chaperoned by trained NFA educators to ensure they get the maximum benefit from this unique, fun and innovative learning environment.

While aboard, they will participate in activities that demonstrate the practical use of STEM skills and also gain valuable leadership and teamwork experience.

“As one of the members of the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley aviation business community and a long-term business in the community, Continental Motors is proud to join our fellow businesses to participate in demonstrating the value of STEM to our future workers,” said Rhett Ross, President and CEO of

Continental Motors Group. “This partnership allows our aviation business community to work together to inspire and engage students in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics with a goal of promoting workforce development.”

Using a competitive application process, the Brookley Aeroplex sponsors, along with representatives from B.C. Rain High School and the Alabama School of Math and Science, will identify children in 10th through 11th grade.

In addition, the Brookley Aeroplex STEM Initiative incorporates facility tours and job shadowing of participating companies. Students will gain real-world skills and hands-on learning experiences while developing 21st-century skills needed for success. The goal is to show students that good job skills lead to well-paying jobs at all levels of the education ladder, not just college.