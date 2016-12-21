Pain free sunglasses

Sunglasses, like watches, serve two purposes. Part fashion statement, part tool. But for those of us who wear headsets on a regular basis, sunglasses can be a pain.

When I try on sunglasses, I try them on in reverse. They have to fit comfortably on top of my head and stay there. If the sunglasses pass that test, I’ll put them on properly for fit, visibility and — of course — look.

For this reason, the popular Aviator style frame has never worked for me. They don’t sit atop my head properly. But they fit great under headsets.

No Nose Pads

I prefer sunglasses (and prescription glasses for that matter) that don’t have wire frames or nose pads. The latter makes it difficult to stay atop my head. (I suppose if I had more — or any — hair, that might be less of an issue).

Sadly, I didn’t notice the Kingfisher line from Flying Eyes Optics had nose pads. However, the instruction pamphlet — instructions for sunglasses? — inspired me to remove the nose pad. After that slight modification…perfection.

The glasses fit my face — and my head — as I prefer. Most importantly they comfortably fit under my headset. The 1mm thick temples contour to the shape of my head. I assume it’ll do the same for you.

You can see how nicely the temples slide under my headset (above). Plus they look cool (really, isn’t that the point?).

I also own a pair of Vedalo HDs, which I love, but they are less comfortable when used with my headset (below). The temples are more rigid so when my headset is on, I feel pressure on the sides of my head. Fine for a few minutes, not so much on a five-hour cross-country.

Being able to see is always important — never more so than in the cockpit of an airplane. While Flying Eyes takes that role seriously, they don’t take themselves too seriously. Their instruction pamphlet is a testament to their whimsy. I like that.

Flying Eyes has a number of styles to choose from. All are designed to fit under helmets, headsets and oxygen masks.

If you are in the market for a new set of glasses (with or without prescription lenses), check them out.