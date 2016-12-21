Tempus Jets receives Part 145 Repair Station certification

DENVER – Tempus Jets, an authorized Pilatus Sales and Service Center serving the southwest United States, has been awarded a Part 145 Repair Station Certification by the FAA.

The certification, a stringent review of maintenance controls and procedures, demonstrates Tempus Jets’ competence with quality, safety, efficiency, training and technical capabilities, according to company officials.

The 145 certification effort was spearheaded by Randall Brooks, the company’s vice president of maintenance and technical services.

Next, Tempus Jets will be rolling out a new Customer Service Portal to make maintenance scheduling, project status communication and work order approvals more efficient, improving turnaround time for customers, officials noted.