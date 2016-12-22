Drone Camp, UAS training featured at AMA Expo

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) will host the 19th annual AMA Expo West, presented by ReadyMadeRC.com, at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California, Jan. 6-8.

The three-day event is a “whole family” experience featuring opportunities to learn about, fly and buy model aircraft and drones, according to AMA officials.

The event will include a hundred exhibitors, as well ongoing events, such as the Drone Camp, which includes Try-N-Fly, hands-on workshops for ages 7 to 19 to learn how to build, set-up, fly and even do tricks with a drone. Reserve your spot for a Saturday or Sunday session in advance.

Also offered will be Commercial UAS Training: A how-to course to help prepare commercial drone pilots for the FAA’s Part 107 required remote pilot test.

Also offered will be Public Safety Training, a learning session to provide public safety officers with the tools they need to use UAS technology effectively in their jobs.

Speakers include:

Red Jensen, sUAS Chief Pilot at NASA: “The History of Subscale Flight Research at Armstrong”

David and Sarah Oneal, That Drone Show: Showing and discussion of the new documentary “The Drone Invasion”

USC AeroDesign Team: “From Concept to Flight – The AIAA Design/Build/Fly Competition design Cycle”

Chris Wolfe AKA The RC Geek: “My Model Aviation Career and Journey to Inspire Others”

Author Julian Guthrie and Space Ship One Structural Engineer Dan Kreigh: “How to Make a Spaceship. Start by Building Model Planes.”

The full schedule for the AMA expo is available here.