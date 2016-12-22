Pilot recruitment program launches

PORTLAND, Oregon — Hillsboro Aero Academy (HAA) and Horizon Air have signed an agreement to establish a pilot development program, which will provide a tuition stipend to students pursuing an aviation career.

This program is designed to help recruit new flight students and provide existing students with an opportunity to fly as a first officer/pilot with Horizon Air following the completion of the program.

According to the 2016 Boeing Pilot and Technician Outlook report, to keep up with demand, the airline industry will need to train an additional 558,000 new commercial airline pilots over the next 20 years – about 28,000 each year. This new recruitment program is intended to help increase the steady supply of well-trained pilots entering the industry, according to company officials.

“With the looming pilot shortage, Horizon is excited to partner with high quality aviation programs, like Hillsboro Aviation Academy, to enhance our recruiting efforts and ensure the next generation of pilots look to Horizon as a place they can build their career in aviation,” said LaMar Haugaard, Horizon Air director of pilot development and recruiting.

Under the program, Horizon Air will award a stipend for eligible HAA students who have completed their private pilot certification and are working toward completing their Commercial Flight Instructor certificate. Students who accept the stipend will receive a conditional job offer at Horizon Air.

In addition to the Horizon Air stipend, HAA has allocated $143,000 towards funding individual advanced certifications — enabling students the opportunity to train for specialized skills.

“This trend signals a robust and growing sector for aspiring pilots and exceptional career opportunities well into the future,” stated HAA CEO and President Jon Hay. “We believe our collaboration with Horizon Air provides aspiring pilots with an outstanding opportunity to complete their full certifications and an unparalleled opportunity to kick start their career with quality training, and employment with a regional hallmark carrier.”