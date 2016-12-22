Video: Merry Christmas on the fly

PASEWALK, Germany – A couple of pilots with REMOS Aircraft found an unusual way to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

They plotted out a mission profile over the German countryside on a VFR chart and then took off.

At about 1,800 feet AGL, they began flying the course they had marked on their chart. As they flew, their progress was recorded on radar.

With a lot of maneuvering, Christian Majunke and Paul Foltz spelled out “Merry Xmas” before landing miles away from their takeoff point.

“It was a lot of fun flying over a track like that on a map,” said Majunke, “and we sure gave the flight controls a workout, but the radar track clearly shows the results of our efforts with ‘invisible’ skywriting.”

A video shows the progress of the flight: