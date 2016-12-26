Museum creates deck of cards to honor women in aerospace

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) has created a deck of playing cards that will feature 56 photos and educational facts about women in aerospace fields on the face of each card.

This is the fourth deck of cards the museum has created.

These limited edition playing cards will highlight the aerospace community, as well as raise funds and bring awareness for the museum.

Each card was sponsored by individuals or organizations who were interested in supporting the project, as well as family members of the women featured.

Some of the women featured include: Janet Kavandi, NASA Glenn Research Center Director; Marianne Dyson, one of the first female flight controllers for NASA; Mary Feik, aerospace engineer; and Kathryn Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space.

Only 1,000 decks will be produced and will sell for $10 each.

The first limited edition deck of cards was created in 2007 and sold out quickly. The limited edition second deck has also sold out. Only two dozen decks of cards remain from the third installment, which featured the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II.

The museum is currently selling the cards via presale through the online store or by calling 216-623-1111. The cards will be featured in the gift shop after production is complete.

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum is located in the terminal of Burke Lakefront Airport. The mission of IWASM is to preserve the history of women in aviation and space and to document their continuing contributions today and in the future.