New FBO to open at KTTN

TRENTON, N.J. — FlightServ, a new independent FBO on Trenton Mercer Field (KTTN), will open its doors Jan. 1, 2017.

The FBO was founded by a team from the FBO’s sister company, Aviation Charters.

The new Avfuel-branded FBO will provide a variety of services and amenities for its guests, including fueling for Jet A and avgas, Avfuel contract fuel, AVTRIP, ground power units, free WiFi, a crew lounge, dining area, and concierge services for ground transportation, catering, hotel accommodations and more.