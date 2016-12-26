Pilot loses control during climbing turn

After accomplishing a touch and go landing at the airport in Wendover, Utah, during a moonless night, the pilot initiated a left climbing turn and orientated himself with the departure end of the runway by looking outside and behind the Cessna 182.

While looking outside, he inadvertently put the airplane into a left steep bank and was unable to recover.

Prior to the airplane hitting terrain, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage and wings, as well as two serious injuries, the pilot reported there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the pilot’s failure to maintain situational awareness during a turn, which resulted in a loss of airplane control.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA059

This December 2014 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.