Astronics Max-Viz 1200 Enhanced Vision System Certified

Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Max-Viz, reports its Max-Viz 1200 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) for fixed and rotor wing aircraft has been certified to DO-160G standards by the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA).

DO-160G is the industry standard for the environmental testing of avionics hardware and is recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as de facto international standard ISO-7137.

The solid state technology of the $9,000 Max-Viz 1200 EVS requires no routine maintenance, according to company officials.

“This level of environmental compliance for our lowest priced certified EVS further demonstrates the system’s reliability in all kinds of weather and flight conditions,” said Elliott Troutman, vice president. “The Max-Viz 1200 meets or exceeds RTCA standards to include resistance to temperature, altitude, humidity, shock, vibration, water, sand and dust, fungus, magnetic effect, power spikes, audio and radio frequencies, lightening, icing and flammability.”

The Max-Viz 1200 EVS features a low power, uncooled thermal camera. The sensor image can be presented on any video-capable display that accepts Composite video (RS-170) NTSC or PAL/Analog signals.

The 1.2 pound system is compatible with display systems including Garmin G500, 600 and 1000, Avidyne R9, Bendix King KMD-850, AvMap EKP-V, Flight Displays Flipper, various Rosen monitors, and EFBs.

The Max-Viz infrared enhanced vision system detects the differences in heat of objects and terrain in an airplane’s environment, producing a real-time picture of the surroundings in the absence of visible light, company officials explain.

With thermal imaging, the EVS display enables pilots to see when flying day or night in smoke, haze and light fog. The EVS can work as an alternative to, or in tandem with, light-based night-vision goggle technologies.

The Max-Viz 1200 EVS complements synthetic vision displays, allowing pilots to see transient obstructions, like wildlife and construction barriers not in synthetic vision databases.

The system gives real time confirmation of the operating environment, as well as supporting the approach to landing transition from Instrument Flight Rules to Visual Flight Rules in marginal visual conditions.