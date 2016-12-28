Zenith to hold kit-building workshop at Sebring

For the first time ever, Zenith Aircraft Company is bringing its two-day hands-on kit aircraft building workshop to the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, slated for Jan. 25-28 in Sebring, Florida.

During the two-day workshop, participants build a Zenith Aircraft rudder assembly from a standard kit.

The workshop will be offered twice: Once on Wednesday and Thursday of the show, and again on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, a free, one-hour, hands-on workshop seminar and demonstration will be held daily from 12:30-1:30 during the Expo at the Zenith Aircraft workshop tent.

In the hands-on workshop process, participants tackle many activities, including learning how to read drawings (blueprints) and work from assembly instructions (manuals).

They learn the procedures for putting together an aircraft assembly, including drilling, de-burring and blind riveting. As part of the building process they cut, file and fit the aluminum alloy (sheet metal) parts. In the end, they have an assembled rudder that is ready to install on an airplane.

“The rest of the airframe is constructed the same way as the rudder using pretty much the same tools,” said Sebastien Heintz, president of Zenith. “People get far more out of the workshops than just a rudder. They go home with the knowledge and skills they need to finish an airplane. Most importantly, they learn that building is easy, enjoyable and something that can engage the whole family. Many of our prospective builders bring their spouses or other family member, who often encourage them to move forward with the rest of the airframe. With modern technology and good instructions, aircraft construction has become much simpler than most people imagine.”

The two-day, hands-on rudder workshop is $375 and includes the complete rudder kit for a Zenith aircraft.

You can sign up for the workshop here. Additional helpers can participate for free.