54 recommendations made to FAA to improve TFR Notams

A committee composed of pilots, aviation and automation experts, officials who submit notams, and flight planning vendors has drafted 54 recommendations to the FAA to improve the dissemination and graphical display of temporary flight restrictions to make it easier for pilots to access and understand the information, according to a report on the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association website.

One of the major recommendations is that all TFRs with shapes be graphically depicted on the Notam Search website. According to the AOPA report, The committee noted numerous issues with the FAA’s graphical TFR website, which has not been updated in over 10 years, including the website’s inability to provide all graphics, and recommended it be discontinued.

