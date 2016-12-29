Cessna 310’s landing gear malfunctions

The pilot reported that, after departure, he noticed the Cessna 310’s landing gear did not retract as usual. He began to troubleshoot the problem and actuated the gear-down lever.

The landing gear did not extend, and the green landing gear light in the cockpit did not illuminate.

He recycled the landing gear, but the gear still did not extend.

He continued to the airport in San Antonio, Texas, and asked an air traffic controller to observe the position of the landing gear. The controller reported that the gear appeared to be down and cleared the flight to land.

During the end of the landing roll, the left landing gear retracted, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing spar.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that the landing gear compartment was dirty and covered in oil and debris. However, the examination did not reveal the reason for the landing gear retraction.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the retraction of the left main landing gear after landing for reasons that could not be determined.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA089

This December 2014 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.