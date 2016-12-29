Dates, locations revealed for AEA conferences

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI — The Aircraft Electronics Association has unveiled the dates and locations for its 2017 AEA Connect Conferences. The 2017 AEA Connect schedule is as follows:

April 10-11 Europe Connect (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Sept. 6-7 U.S. West Connect (Reno, Nevada)

Sept. 18-19 U.S. East Connect (Jacksonville, Florida)

Oct. 26-27 U.S. Central Connect (Kansas City, Missouri)

Nov. 8-9 South Pacific Connect (Cairns, Australia)

TBA Canada Connect (TBA)

TBA Latin America Connect (TBA)

The AEA annually hosts conferences in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Latin America and the South Pacific.

The AEA Connect Conferences offer a forum to see, hear and learn about all the new technology on the market, network with industry peers and discover best practices for the aviation repair station industry.

Attendees and exhibitors gather for two days of regulatory and technical seminars, business management sessions and exhibits.

The first AEA Connect Conference takes place April 10-11 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and registration is now available online.

Advance registration for all the AEA Connect Conferences will be accepted online in early 2017.

The Canada Connect and Latin America Connect dates and locations will be finalized and announced in early 2017, AEA officials noted.