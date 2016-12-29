Plane pays tribute to 9/11

Leonard Solomon sent in this photo of his Piper Vagabond, taken by Adam Solomon at a fly-in breakfast at Eagle Ridge Airport (NK09) in central New York State. “I restored and finished the aircraft as a 9/11 tribute,” Len explains.
