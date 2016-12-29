STC approved for LED Nav/Strobes on Cessnas with Wilco kit

WICHITA — Wilco has received FAA approval of its modification of STC SA01827WI to convert Cessna single engine aircraft built in 1972 and after with factory original style wingtips to Whelen Orion LED Nav/Strobes via a kit developed by Wilco.

The STC permits the replacement of the existing Nav Light or Nav/Strobe with a Whelen Orion LED Nav/Strobe utilizing a mounting plate developed by Wilco.

According to Wilco Vice President Mike Hattrup, incorporating the latest state-of-the-art LED technology available in an all-inclusive package, the Whelen ORION650 series eliminates the need for external flasher boxes.

“Using a plate specifically designed for original factory style Cessna wingtips, the Whelen Orion OR650 is flush mountable for a wide variety of applications with minimal integration and easily retrofitable to the Whelen legacy strobe products,” he added.

The new STC will require replacement of legacy lights in all three nav positions with options for nav/strobe or nav only on the tail position

Whelen’s Orion series lights offer the consumer a significantly reduced amp draw and longer life than traditional incandescent fixtures, according to company officials.

This is Wilco’s first STC in lighting products. Wilco holds 10 STCs allowing for battery installations on more than 450 different models of aircraft, including most Beech, Cessna and Piper piston and turboprop aircraft, as well as four STCs for landing gear inspection mirrors and one STC to replace the fresh air vents on the Cessna 210.