Total your flight hours automatically, share with friends

Do you manually add up your flying activity each year? If you fly a lot of hours, that can be a good amount of work. Pilot Partner wants to help. On January 1, 2017, all Pilot Partner customers will receive an email with there automatically generated year in review summary. This summary will read from their electronic logbook and display interesting statistics of their flying in 2016. Including:

Total Time

Instruction Received

Total Airports Visited

Miles Flown

Longest Day of Flying in Hours and Miles Flown

Number of Aircraft flown and top 3 aircraft types flown.

Each pilot will be able to easily share the above image on Facebook and show their friends and other pilots what their 2016 flight activity looked like. Or they can ignore the image and vow to make 2017 better.

“In early testing of this feature, we have already discovered some interesting statistics,” noted Ken VeArd, founder and CEO of Pilot Partner, “For myself, I landed at 81 different airports in 147.9 hours of total time. I also only received 3.8 hours of instruction in 2016. For next year my goal is to receive more instruction from a CFI because continued education is a valuable tool to increase safety.”

To get your Year In Review image to share with your friends on Facebook, signup for the Pilot Partner 60 Day free trial and load your 2016 flights before January 1, 2017. Don’t worry if you miss the deadline, if you get your flights loaded after the automatically generated image goes out, you can always log into Pilot Partner and refresh your totals and image and share it later.