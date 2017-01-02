Flying Musicians end 2016 on a high note

The Flying Musicians Association reports that membership topped 500 in 2016, including 58 student members.

The association now has 17 regional or state-level ambassadors, including one in Canada, a high school scholarship program, a college internship program, is a regular participation at eight annual aviation events, and also contributed to many more smaller events and HangarJams.

FMA also has 22 corporate members, and nine corporate sponsors, according to association officials.

“We are encouraged by the results in 2016 and are determined to build on

them,” said President John Zapp. “In 2017 we hope to fund four FMA Solo scholarships while expanding the opportunity and exposure into Canada.”

This year will feature the further roll-out of the FMA Internship program into colleges across the country and the addition of two new venues, Marvel of Flight in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase, also in Florida.