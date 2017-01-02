Formation flight goes awry

At the conclusion of a local formation flight, the flight of weight-shift-control aircraft returned to their home airport in Eustis, Florida, and entered the traffic pattern.

During the landing flare, the Storm pilot encountered the “prop wash” of the preceding aircraft, which resulted in his aircraft entering an uncommanded right bank.

He attempted to counteract the turn by applying a left banking control input, but the left main landing gear and nose landing gear hit the ground, and further aggravated the turn.

The nose landing gear then collapsed and dug into the soft turf runway, and the aircraft overturned to the right, where it came to rest on its right side.

Examination of the wreckage by an FAA inspector revealed that the airframe had been substantially damaged during the accident.

When asked how the accident might have been prevented, the pilot stated, “…I could have performed (possibly) a go-around.”

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the pilot’s failure to maintain adequate spacing from the preceding aircraft during a formation landing, resulting in an inadvertent “prop wash” encounter, loss of control, and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA118

This January 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.