Latest edition of Virtual Test Prep images released

The latest edition of ASA’s Virtual Test Prep Series Images adds professionalism, organization, and clarity to classroom instruction.

The CD-ROM set of PowerPoint slideshows and animated graphics includes all of the images used in the Virtual Test Prep DVD Ground School Series.

The slides are categorized and labeled to make them easy to identify for the course and lesson instructors want to use, according to ASA officials.

The graphics can be viewed as a slideshow, or individual slides can be extracted for use in an instructor-created presentation.

This updated edition contains more than 4,500 slides from the Private Pilot, Instrument Pilot, Commercial Pilot, CFI, and Flight Maneuvers Virtual Test Prep courses.

Slides cover all aeronautical knowledge requirements, including aerodynamics, systems, flight instruments, regulations, procedures and airport operations, arrival and approach, maneuvers and more.

The four CD-ROMs are priced at $79.95.