NATA donates $18,000 to vets

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has donated nearly $18,000 to veterans organizations raised through the 2016 NATA Flag Pins for Veterans Project.

NATA and its members began the project in 2014 to support veterans. To date, the association has raised more than $75,000 in three years.

Funds from this year’s project will once again go to the Veterans Airlift Command and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.

The NATA’s Flag Pins for Veterans Project begins each year in early May and continues through Veterans Day. NATA members participate by displaying flag pins in their operations for donations or by making a direct donation to the project fund.

More details on NATA’s Flag Pins for Veterans Project can be found at NATA.aero/Veterans.

Nineteen member organizations of all sizes joined NATA staff to participate in this year’s NATA Flag Pins for Veterans Project. Signature Flight Support, Atlantic Aviation, and Jet Aviation were significant donors to this year’s program, according to NATA officials.

All 2016 participants: