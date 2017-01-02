Video: Smoothing out the bumps

Our friends at FunPlacesToFly.com have posted the next video in a series about getting the best video while flying.
The latest video includes a comparison video between the GoPro Hero5 Session VS Hero4 Session.
“The new GoPro Session Video Stabilization is incredible, smoothing out the bumpy shots,” they say. “The Hero5 Session is perfect for shooting video from your airplane.”
