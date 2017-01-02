Quantcast

Will exhaust system fit narrow and wide deck engines?

Q: Will the exhaust system for a Lycoming O-320 wide deck fit a O-320 narrow deck engine on an experimental?

Vern Darley
Peachtree City, Georgia

A: Vern it sounds like you’re getting ready for a fun project, so hopefully this information will give you a positive start. The answer to your question is YES, the same dimensions apply to either a wide deck or narrow deck cylinder on the Lycoming O-320 series engines.

Paul McBride

Paul McBride, an expert on engines, retired after almost 40 years with Lycoming.

Send your questions to askpaul@generalaviationnews.com.

