Will exhaust system fit narrow and wide deck engines?

Q: Will the exhaust system for a Lycoming O-320 wide deck fit a O-320 narrow deck engine on an experimental?
Vern Darley
Peachtree City, Georgia
A: Vern it sounds like you’re getting ready for a fun project, so hopefully this information will give you a positive start. The answer to your question is YES, the same dimensions apply to either a wide deck or narrow deck cylinder on the Lycoming O-320 series engines.
