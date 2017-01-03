Upwind begins accepting scholarship applications

SAN CARLOS, California — The Upwind Foundation, now in its fifth year of operation, is now accepting applications for its 2017 scholarship.

Upwind provides a scholarship that includes flight and ground training for a high school student to prepare them to obtain their private pilot certificate during the summer between their junior and senior year.

Upwind was created to promote piloting and general aviation, to cultivate interest in aviation as a career, and to address the nationwide pilot shortage, foundation officials note.

Upwind awarded eight scholarships to high school students between 2013 and 2015 and all earned their private pilot certificate.

In 2016, Upwind awarded scholarships to five high school students with the first ever helicopter scholarship.

For 2017, Upwind is seeking high school students to apply for either the airplane or helicopter scholarship.

Upwind selects high school students and awards them a scholarship for an intensive, nine-week flight and ground training program.

Additionally, scholarship recipients will receive mentorship and guidance from other pilots, and enjoy many other social and flying activities.

The 2017 program winners will be selected in March and will begin ground training in April, with flight training beginning in June.

Applications are now being accepted and the deadline to apply is Feb. 17, 2017. To apply, download the application at UpwindScholarship.com/Applications.

The successful candidate must be a US citizen and a high school student who will be 17 before program completion on Aug. 11, 2017.