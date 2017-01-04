Cirrus Aircraft launches G6

Cirrus Aircraft has launch the new 2017 G6, the latest edition of the SR22T, SR22 and SR20 piston airplanes.

The latest model includes the just-unveiled Cirrus Perspective+ by Garmin flight deck, luxury automotive-inspired Cirrus Spectra wingtip lighting, cockpit connectivity solutions and more.

This sixth generation Cirrus is available for order immediately and customer deliveries are underway.

At the core of the G6 is the new, next generation Cirrus Perspective+ (pronounced Perspective Plus) flight deck by Garmin.

Inspired by Garmin’s latest G1000 NXi integrated platform, Perspective+ features 10 times faster processing speed than prior Cirrus Perspective avionics, according to company officials.

Capabilities include animated datalink weather, SurfaceWatch safety protection, payload management, visual approach capabilities, wireless database uploads and more.



The keypad controller sports a QWERTY interface, allowing pilots to make a seamless transition from their smartphones, tablets or laptops.

Perspective+ also has a new HOME key — instantly bringing you back to your main navigating functions with the touch of just one button.

The new autopilot controller, which features the iconic Blue Level Button first brought to market by Cirrus, ties the piston and jet product lines together from the optional automatic Yaw Damper functionality to the same controller used on the Vision Jet, company officials note.

Cirrus Spectra Wingtips

Working with Whelen Engineering, a global leader in emergency lighting and signaling solutions, Cirrus Aircraft developed the Cirrus Spectra wingtip.

Incorporating ultra high performance LEDs behind one continuous lens, the dual-strobe Spectra wingtips result in the brightest, most visible lighting solution ever offered by Cirrus.

Brightness has increased two-fold for better visibility on landings, automotive-style wingtip halo lighting automatically operates within 300 feet of the surface and on the ground, and pulsing “wig-wag” functionality above 300 feet maximizes visibility to others, Cirrus officials note.

Power

The G6 is equipped with a modernized Lycoming IO-390, 215-hp powerplant.

The four-cylinder G6 SR20 creates a step change in the ownership experience as it increases power while, through a collection of additional enhancements, also increasing useful load by up to 150 pounds, according to company officials.