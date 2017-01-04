Flightlight introduced

ASA has introduced the Flightlight, a 3-in-one LED flashlight that toggles between red, green or white depending on your cockpit needs.

With an LED life of 100,000 hours, the included alkaline batteries can keep this flashlight illuminated for up to 17 hours, according to ASA officials.

The on/off switch located on the bottom allows for easy cycling through the colors — no separate filters, heads or extra attachments are required.

The adjustable flashlight head provide easy flood and spot beam settings.

The lightweight aluminum body is durable and weather resistant, and the ergonomic textured handle makes for simple one-handed operation and compact storage.

Price: $19.95, which includes three AAA batteries.