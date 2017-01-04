Guardian Avionics introduces USB power upgrade option

TUCSON, Arizona — Guardian Avionics has introduced a USB power upgrade option for aircraft owners who have an old 12v cigarette lighter socket in their current panel.

The Guardian Avionics Power 250-101R Dual 2.1 Amp USB Power Supply with a 0.9-inch diameter round faceplate is designed to fit a standard round cigarette lighter socket opening in the instrument panel.

Since USB has become a popular standard for powering smartphones and tablets, pilots in certified aircraft have been required to use bulky adapters for existing 12v lighter socket to gain a usable USB port.

The new round USB unit replaces the lighter socket and adds a clean dual 2.1 Amp USB port that sits flush with the panel.

Only two countersunk screws need to be added to mount the new unit and the power supply can be wired to aircraft power through a 2 Amp circuit breaker in place of the existing circuit breaker for the 12v lighter socket.

This round dual USB unit, along with all USB models offered by Guardian Avionics, are listed as part of the FAA “Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment” (NORSEE) letter of authorization issued to Guardian Avionics, meaning that the unit may be installed by an A&P/IA with only a minor alteration logbook entry in any CFR Part 23, 27, or 29 certified aircraft/rotorcraft. No STC or Form 337 is required.

“There are tens of thousands of certified general aviation aircraft currently flying in the United States with a factory installed cigarette lighter in their panel.” noted Ash Vij, president of Guardian Avionics. “More and more of the pilots flying those aircraft are using tablets and phones with apps for navigation and they need reliable and safe USB power to power them in flight. Our simple, affordable, and attractive replacement is a fantastic upgrade for any aircraft owner.”

The USB unit also features a green LED backlight for easier use in night flying conditions, is EMI shielded to prevent noise in radios, and features reverse polarity protection for added safety.

The power supply is also available with a 0.8-inch custom square faceplate as the Power 250-101S for custom installations in the panel or in the passenger cabin.

Both dual USB units are retail priced at $299 and are immediately available at GuardianAvionics.com or through authorized Guardian Avionics dealers and distributors.