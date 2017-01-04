Waco noses over when passenger hits brakes during landing

The pilot reported that while rolling out about 30 to 40 mph in the tailwheel equipped airplane for the full stop landing in San Luis Obispo, California, the Waco YMF F5C made a sudden stop and nosed over.

The plane sustained substantial damage to the aft fuselage and tail section during the landing.

The passenger reported in a written statement that he accidentally applied the brakes during the landing roll.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the accidental application of the brakes by the passenger during landing, which resulted in the airplane nosing over.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA074

This January 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.