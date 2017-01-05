Hot Air Balloon Festival slated in Nevada

MESQUITE, Nevada — More than 40 hot air balloons will take to the skies for the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival at the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino from Jan. 20-22.

Pilots will create a beautiful display as they race through the breathtaking Virgin Valley during the three-day festival, which was extended another day this year due to popular demand, according to organizers.

As the sun peaks over the Virgin Valley mountain tops, the Stars and Stripes balloon will launch each morning, marking the beginning of the race. The balloon will be chased by other hot air balloons throughout the valley.

Visitors can also enjoy culinary offerings and entertainment throughout the mornings and afternoons.

The festival continues well into the evenings with a balloon glow, when inflated balloons are lit by their burners while grounded.

Spectators are welcome to observe, get an up-close view of the balloons on display and talk with the pilots while enjoying the festivities.

Each night concludes with a concert, as Tonight’s The Night takes the stage on Jan. 20 and American Trilogy performs on Jan. 21 and 22.