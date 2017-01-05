Lynx FBO Network acquires two companies at KANE

Lynx FBO Network recently completed two acquisitions at Anoka County-Blaine Airport (KANE) serving the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area. The company, part of The Sterling Group, simultaneously acquired Cirrus Flight Operations and Key Air Twin Cities.

In August 2016, Sterling launched Lynx and is executing a plan to build an FBO network providing general aviation services. The Cirrus and Key locations at Anoka mark the third and fourth acquisitions for Lynx during the first four months of operations.

Sterling has assembled an experienced team to build the new network. Greg Elliott, a partner at The Sterling Group, has been involved in building several FBO networks in the past 15 years, including roles as the chairman of Encore and Trajen, and board member of Landmark Aviation. Chad Farischon and Tyson Goetz are former members of both the Trajen, Atlantic Aviation, and Landmark Aviation management teams and have purchased and integrated more t han 50 FBOs over the course of their careers.

Lynx currently operates locations near Destin, Florida, Portland, Oregon and now Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lynx and Sterling are actively seeking acquisitions in North America, company officials added.