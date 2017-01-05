Why does an aircraft loan take longer than a car loan?

Many pilots wonder why a car loan can be approved in as little as 20 minutes, but it can take days — or even longer — to get approved for a loan to buy an airplane.
A new post from Adam Meredith, president of AOPA Aviation Finance Co., explains why, noting that the underwriting process for an airplane loan is more like that for a house than it is for a car. Read his full post here.
