G1000 NXi added to Textron Aviation piston line

WICHITA, Kansas – Textron Aviation has introduced the next generation Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flight deck to its piston product line, including the Cessna Skyhawk 172, Cessna Skylane 182, Cessna Turbo Stationair HD T206, Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and the Beechcraft Baron G58.

The new avionics system has received FAA certification in these aircraft, Textron Aviation officials noted.

Deliveries are expected to commence soon, according to company officials.

Features of the G1000 NXi include significant flight display modernization with faster processing times, improved graphics rendering and enhanced readability with LED back-lighting, according to company officials.

Improvements include map overlay on the HSI, improved FMS capabilities to include visual approaches, standard ADS-B in and out, the ability to view VFR and IFR charts on the moving map, animated Sirius XM weather depiction and more.

Optional enhancements offer wireless database updates and flight plan uploads with Flight Stream and enhanced runway situational awareness that can help pilots avoid runway incursions with SurfaceWatch, according to company officials.

Textron Aviation’s factory-direct piston training team will help customers transition into their new G1000 NXi aircraft, officials added.