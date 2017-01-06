Sporty’s 2017 Learn to Fly Course now available

Sporty’s 2017 Learn to Fly Course is packed with more than five hours of new HD video and animations to show realistic in-flight maneuvers, plus added benefits offered for the first time, according to Sporty’s officials.

Enhanced segments cover topics like engine operating techniques, weather theory, thunderstorm development, max performance takeoff and landings, and the latest regulations.

“This course also devotes several segments to new technology and safety topics,” says Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “We cover ADS-B weather and traffic, angle of attack indicators, runway safety technology as well as tips for flying with the iPad.”

Sporty’s 2017 Learn to Fly course also includes ForeFlight Logbook integration. You can earn your FAA written test endorsement directly from the course, and then log your endorsement, complete with CFI signature, in your ForeFlight digital logbook.

“We pay special attention to practice test questions to remove those which are no longer on the test, while adding new questions to help better evaluate comprehension of the material,” says Radtke. “That way you won’t waste time studying outdated material and will have access to relevant questions which will prepare you for the actual FAA test.”

Introducing the Lightspeed Tryout Program

The 2017 course includes the Lightspeed Tryout Program. An exclusive benefit for Sporty’s course users, this program offers pilots an affordable way to fly with an ANR headset for an affordable price. Rent a Lightspeed Sierra ANR headset fo $50 per month, and, after six or 12 months, the headset can be purchased at a reduced price.

ACS

As a bonus, the 2017 Learn to Fly Course includes the recently-introduced Airman Certification Standards (ACS), which is the FAA’s official guide to pilot certification. The complete ACS is included in the course, along with each section cross-referenced to relevant video segments for easy review.

ASK A CFI

Sporty’s also has a team of CFIs on standby to answer questions one-on-one with course users. To “Ask a CFI,” just click on the Help button in the course menu to have your individual question answered by one of Sporty’s CFIs.

Previous purchasers of a Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course are able to access these additional features and benefits at no charge by logging on to their Sporty’s account.

“Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course is perfect for student pilots, but it’s also ideal for rusty pilots or anyone else who wants to become a better aviator,” says Radtke. “There has never been a better time to get started.”

Sporty’s Online Learn to Fly Course is available for $199.99.