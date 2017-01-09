Applications now being accepted for taildragger scholarships

This year, LadiesLoveTaildraggers will offer five scholarships to help pilots increase their tailwheel skills.

Three scholarships are for women pilots wanting to earn tailwheel endorsements, while the other two are for women tailwheel pilots for a Stick & Rudder Master Class and a STOL workshop.

Details and links to each scholarship application form are available online. Deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2017.